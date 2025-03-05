Eurozone PPI up 0.8% mom 1.8% yoy in Jan, above expectations.

Wed, Mar 05, 2025 @ 10:46 GMT
Eurozone producer prices rose sharply by 0.8% mom and 1.8% yoy in January, exceeding expectations of 0.3% mom and 1.4% yoy, respectively.

The monthly increase in Eurozone PPI was primarily driven by a 1.7% mom jump in energy prices, while capital goods and durable consumer goods also saw notable gains of 0.7% mom and 0.6%, respectively. Intermediate goods prices edged up by 0.3% mom, while non-durable consumer goods saw a modest 0.2% mom rise.

The broader EU also recorded a 0.8% mom, 1.8% yoy in producer prices. Among individual member states, Ireland saw the largest monthly price jump at 6.2%, followed by Bulgaria (+5.4%) and Sweden (+2.3%).

However, not all countries experienced inflationary pressures, as Portugal (-2.2%), Austria (-0.6%), Slovenia (-0.5%), and Cyprus (-0.3%) registered price declines.

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

