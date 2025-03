China’s exports rose just 2.3% yoy to USD 539.9B in the January–February period, coming in below forecasts of 5.0% yoy and down sharply from December’s 10.7% yoy.

Meanwhile, imports sank -8.4% yoy to USD 369.4B, missing expectations of 1.0% yoy growth and marking a noticeable drop from December’s 1.0% yoy.

As a result, trade balance resulted in USD 170.5B surplus exceeding projections of USD 147.5B.