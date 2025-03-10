Eurozone Sentix investor confidence jumps to -2.9, Germany feeling downright euphoric

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index jumped from -12.7 to -2.9, far exceeding market expectations of -10 and reaching its highest level since June 2024. Current Situation Index improved relatively modestly from -25.5 to -21.8. Expectations Index soared from 1.0 to 18.0, marking its third consecutive increase and the highest reading since July 2021. This month’s surge in expectations represents the largest monthly increase since 2012, signaling a dramatic shift in sentiment among investors.

Germany saw an even more impressive turnaround. The Invest Confidence index rose from -29.7 to -12.5, its best level since April 2023. Current Situation Index climbed from -50.8 to -40.5, the highest since July 2024. Meanwhile, Expectations surged from -5.8 to 20.5, marking the highest level since July 2021.

According to Sentix, much of this optimism is rooted in expectations for increased investment in the EU’s armaments sector and Germany’s infrastructure, which has left investors feeling “downright euphoric” about future prospects.

In contrast, investor sentiment in the US deteriorated significantly. The Sentix Investor Confidence Index plunged from 21.2 to -2.7, its lowest level since 2023. The Current Situation Index dropped from 35.3 to 13.5, the weakest reading since September 2024, while the Expectations Index tumbled from 8.0 to -7.8, its lowest since November 2022.

Sentix described this downturn as a “historic turning point,” with such a sharp simultaneous decline in both current and expected values only observed once before—during the 2008 financial crisis.

