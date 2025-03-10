ECB’s Kazimir: No automatic decisions or rushing

Slovak ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir emphasized the need for flexibility in monetary policy, cautioning against premature decisions on interest rate cuts.

In a blog post, he highlighted that inflation risks remain “tilted to the upside”. He added that historical precedent showing that tariffs tend to slow economic growth while simultaneously pushing prices higher—precisely the scenario ECB seeks to avoid.

Given these uncertainties, Kazimir reinforced the importance of keeping “all options open,” suggesting that the ECB could either proceed with further rate cuts or pause.

He made it clear that he is still seeking “undeniable confirmation” that the current disinflation trend will persist before endorsing any easing measures.

With inflation dynamics remaining complex, he stressed that “now is not the time for automatic decisions or rushing.”