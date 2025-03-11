Australia Westpac consumer sentiment jumps to 95.9, soft landing achieved

Australian consumer sentiment saw a strong rebound in March, with Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index jumping 4.0% mom to 95.9, the highest level in three years and not far from neutral 100 mark.

Westpac attributed the improvement to slowing inflation and February’s RBA interest rate cut which have lifted confidence across households. positive views on job security suggest that “soft landing has been achieved”. Nevertheless, “unsettling overseas news” continues to weigh on the broader economic outlook.

Looking ahead to RBA’s upcoming meeting on March 31-April 1, Westpac expects the central bank to keep the cash rate unchanged. RBA was clear that the 25bps cut in February “did not mean further reductions could be expected at subsequent meetings.”

Westpac added, “further slowing in inflation will give the RBA sufficient confidence to deliver more rate cuts this year with the next move coming at the May meeting”.

Full Australia Westpac Consumer Sentiment release here.