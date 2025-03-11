Australia’s NAB business confidence slips back into negative as cost pressures persist

Australia’s NAB Business Confidence fell from 5 to -1 in February, erasing last month’s gain and returning to below-average levels. While business conditions improved slightly from 3 to 4, the decline in confidence suggests that businesses remain cautious despite RBA’s recent rate cut and positive Q4 GDP data.

NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster noted that the lift in sentiment seen in January was not sustained, signaling ongoing uncertainty in the business environment. Persistent cost pressures and subdued profitability appear to be key factors weighing on sentiment, keeping confidence below long-term norms.

Within business conditions, trading conditions ticked up from 7 to 8, and profitability conditions rose slightly from -2 to -1, though still remaining in negative territory. Employment conditions, however, weakened from 5 to 4.

Cost pressures remain a concern, with purchase cost growth accelerating from 1.1% to 1.5% in quarterly equivalent terms. On the positive side, labor cost growth eased from 1.7% to 1.5%, indicating that wage price pressures are gradually cooling. Meanwhile, final product price growth slowed from 0.8% to 0.5%, though retail price inflation held steady at 1.0%.

Full Australia NAB Monthly Business Survey here.