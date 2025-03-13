BoJ’s Ueda expects real wages to rise, boosting consumption

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled optimism about Japan’s economic outlook, telling the parliament today that “import-cost-driven inflation” is expected to moderate while wages continue to “rise steadily.” This shift could lead to an improvement in real wages and consumption, a critical factor for sustaining domestic demand.

Ueda’s comments align with recent developments in Japan’s annual “shunto” wage negotiations, which have resulted in record pay hikes across major companies.

Hitachi announced a record 6.2% rise in monthly wages, fully meeting union demands. Toyota’s key auto parts supplier, Denso, also committed to historic pay hikes, while Toyota itself stated that the overall wage increase for its manufacturing staff would match last year’s levels—the highest seen since 1999.

Further clarity on the scale of wage hikes will come on March 14, when Rengo, Japan’s largest labor union federation representing 7 million workers, releases its preliminary report. Rengo had been seeking an average wage increase of 6.09%, up from last year’s 5.85%.