ECB’s Nagel: Tariffs could push Germany into recession again, but Fiscal shift provides stability

German ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel warned that Germany could face a third consecutive year of economic contraction if US tariffs take full effect. Speaking to BBC, Nagel noted that without the tariffs, Germany’s economy was already expected to stagnate with minimal growth of around 0.2%. With escalating trade tensions, the risk of another recession looms large.

Nagel sharply criticized US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, calling them “economics from the past” and “definitely not a good idea.” He defended the EU’s decision to impose retaliatory tariffs, adding that such a response was a “necessity” rather than a choice.

Addressing Germany’s recent shift in fiscal policy, Nagel described the decision to increase borrowing for defense and infrastructure spending as an “extraordinary measure for an extraordinary time.”

He pointed out that the global economy is undergoing “tectonic changes,” which justify a more flexible approach to fiscal management. While Germany has traditionally maintained strict budget discipline, this shift would provide “some financial breathing room” to support recovery in the coming years, and send a “stability signal” to markets.