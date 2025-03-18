German ZEW economic sentiment surges to 51.6 on fiscal optimism

Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index surged from 26.0 to 51.6 in March, exceeding expectations of 48.1. However, the Current Situation Index only saw a marginal improvement, rising from -88.5 to -87.6, well below the forecast of -80.5.

Similarly, in the Eurozone, economic sentiment rose from 24.2 to 39.8, though it missed expectations of 43.6. Current Situation Index barely moved, edging up to -45.2.

ZEW President Achim Wambach attributed the sharp improvement in economic expectations to positive signals regarding German fiscal policy, particularly the agreement on a multi-billion-euro financial package for the federal budget.

This stimulus plan has boosted optimism for key industrial sectors, including metal and steel manufacturing and mechanical engineering, which have been struggling with weak demand and global trade uncertainty.

Another supportive factor for economic optimism has been ECB’s ongoing monetary easing.

Full German ZEW release here.