Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.3% in Feb, core CPI at 2.6%

Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.3% in Feb, core CPI at 2.6%

Eurozone headline CPI was finalized at 2.3% yoy in February, down from 2.5% yoy in January. Core CPI , which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, eased slightly to 2.6% yoy from 2.7% yoy.

The largest driver of Eurozone inflation was services, contributing +1.66 percentage points, followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.52 pp). Non-energy industrial goods and energy made smaller contributions, with energy adding just +0.01 pps.

In the broader EU, inflation was finalized at 2.7% yoy, down from 2.8% yoy in January. Inflation disparities across member states remain stark, with France (0.9%), Ireland (1.4%), and Finland (1.5%) registering the lowest rates, while Hungary (5.7%), Romania (5.2%), and Estonia (5.1%) recorded the highest. Compared to January, inflation declined in 14 member states, remained unchanged in six, and increased in seven.

