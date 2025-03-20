ECB’s Lagarde warns US-EU tariff war could slash eurozone growth by 0.5%

Speaking to a European Parliament committe, ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that US tariffs of 25% on European imports could have a significant negative impact on the Eurozone economy, cutting growth by around 0.3% in the first year.

If the EU responds with retaliatory tariffs, the impact could deepen, reducing Eurozone GDP growth by as much as 0.5%.

While the sharpest impact would be felt in the first year, Lagarde emphasized that the effects would be long-lasting, leaving a “persistent negative effect on the level of output”.

Beyond growth concerns, inflation outlook would also become highly uncertain in such a scenario.

In the short term, EU retaliatory measures and a weaker Euro—stemming from lower US demand for European products—could push inflation higher by around 0.5%.

In the medium term, weaker economic activity would dampen price pressures, ultimately counteracting the initial inflationary impact.

