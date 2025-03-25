ECB’s Escriva warns of extreme uncertainty and skewed growth risks

In remarks delivered overnight, Spanish ECB Governing Council member Jose Luis Escriva highlighted that “growth risks are more downside than upside.” While he acknowledged that supportive fiscal policy could offer some near-term uplift, he stressed that the broader risks — particularly to the downside — are dominating the economic outlook.

Escriva painted a grim picture of the current global backdrop, describing it as “extremely uncertain.” He noted that today’s uncertainty global index levels are at their highest since records began — exceeding those during the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the 9/11 attacks, and even the peak of the Great Financial Crisis.

Despite the fact that worst-case, disruptive scenarios have yet to materialize, Escriva emphasized that ECB must be “readier than ever” to revise its forecasts and relevant action should conditions change”.