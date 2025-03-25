BoJ minutes signal readiness to tighten further if outlook holds

Minutes from BoJ’s January 23–24 meeting revealed a growing consensus among policymakers that further tightening would be appropriate, provided the current economic and price outlooks hold.

While the central bank raised policy rate to 0.5%, members acknowledged that real interest rates remained “significantly negative”, ensuring “accommodative financial conditions would be maintained.”

However, the path ahead is clouded by global uncertainty. While BoJ held rates steady at its latest meeting last week, it flagged increasing risks from escalating US tariffs.

Nevertheless, Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized that stronger-than-expected wage growth and persistent food price inflation could keep upward pressure on underlying prices, indicating that the case for another rate hike remains very much alive.