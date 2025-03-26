Wed, Mar 26, 2025 @ 08:58 GMT
ECB's Panetta: Focus on inflation, not unreliable neutral rate estimates

By ActionForex.com

Italian ECB Governing Council Member Fabio Panetta urged the central bank to steer its attention toward inflation projections rather than attempting to anchor policy decisions on the elusive concept of the “neutral interest rate” or R-star.

In a letter to the Financial Times, Panetta argued that the neutral rate is an invisible target that can only be approximated using models and surveys that are “riddled with uncertainty,” especially in today’s volatile environment.

Panetta warned against ECB becoming “fixated” on labeling its stance as restrictive based on R-star estimates, calling. Instead, he emphasized that the ECB’s efforts should remain firmly grounded in assessing inflation data and determining whether monetary policy is appropriately calibrated to bring inflation sustainably back to the 2% target.

