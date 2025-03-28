German Gfk consumer sentiment improves marginally to -24.5

Germany’s GfK Consumer Sentiment for April ticked up slightly from -24.6 to -24.5, falling short of expectations at -22.2.

According to Rolf Bürkl of the NIM, the minor improvement may reflect “lessened pessimism” following recent elections and the hope for a stable new government. However, willingness to save continues to signal significant uncertainty among German households.

Bürkl emphasized that “fast formation of a government and the early adoption” could play a key role in boosting consumer confidence and spending ahead.

