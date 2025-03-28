Canadian GDP grows 0.4% mom in Jan, but Feb flatline tempers momentum

Canada’s GDP expanded by 0.4% mom in January, outpacing expectations of a 0.3% mom gain. Growth was broad-based, with 13 of 20 sectors contributing.

Goods-producing industries led the charge, rising 1.1% mom, the strongest monthly gain since October 2021, as all major components saw expansion. Services-producing industries posted a more modest 0.1% mom increase.

However, early estimates for February point to a flat reading, suggesting a pause in momentum. Strength in manufacturing and financial services was offset by pullbacks in real estate, oil and gas, and retail trade.

