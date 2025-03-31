ECB’s Panetta: Uncertainty demands caution on rate cuts

Italian ECB Governing Council member Fabio Panetta warned that the battle against inflation “cannot yet be said to be over.” and urged caution in the timing of interest rate cuts.

In a speech today, Panetta pointed to the heightened uncertainty stemming from “contradictory” announcements on US trade policy, suggesting that such unpredictability complicates the ECB’s path forward. As a result, the central bank must continue to monitor “all the factors that could hinder the return to the 2% target”

Panetta emphasized the balancing act the ECB now faces. On one hand, subdued consumption and investment, driven by geopolitical tensions and weak Eurozone growth, are helping to ease inflationary pressures.

But on the other hand, the resurgence of uncertainty—particularly around US tariffs—means the ECB must remain vigilant and not rush into policy loosening.