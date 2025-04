Eurozone headline CPI eased slightly from 2.3% yoy to 2.2% yoy in March, in line with expectations. CPI Core (excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) dropped from 2.6% yoy to 2.4% yoy, undershooting forecasts of 2.5% yoy.

Looking at the composition, services remained the main driver despite moderating to 3.4% from 3.7%. Food, alcohol, and tobacco edged up to 2.9% from 2.7%. Non-energy industrial goods stayed stable at 0.6%, while energy slipped further into deflationary territory at -0.7%.

