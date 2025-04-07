Japan’s real wages fall again despite nominal pay boost from bonuses

Japan’s nominal wages rose 3.1% yoy in February, a notable jump from downwardly revised 1.8%yoy in January, matching expectations.

However, this strong print was largely driven by a surge in special payments, which skyrocketed 77.4% yoy. Regular pay, considered a more stable indicator of wage trends, actually slowed to 1.6% yoy from the prior month’s 2.1% yoy, signaling only moderate momentum in base salary growth.

Despite the upbeat headline figure, real wages—which adjust for inflation—fell for the second consecutive month, down -1.2% yoy. This came as consumer inflation, as calculated by the labor ministry, remained elevated at 4.3% yoy, down slightly from January’s 4.7% yoy.