Mon, Apr 07, 2025 @ 17:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone retail sales rise 0.3% mom in Feb, EU up 0.2% mom

Eurozone retail sales rise 0.3% mom in Feb, EU up 0.2% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone retail sales volumes rose by 0.3% mom in February, falling short of the expected 0.5% mom increase. The breakdown showed modest improvements across key segments: food, drinks, and tobacco sales were up 0.3% mom; non-food products excluding automotive fuel also rose 0.3% mom; while automotive fuel sales edged up 0.2% mom.

Retail sales across the broader EU climbed just 0.2% mom, with notable divergence among member states. Cyprus led with a 4.7% gain, followed by Estonia (+2.2%) and Lithuania (+1.7%). Meanwhile, retail trade volumes declined in Bulgaria (-1.7%), the Netherlands (-1.4%), and Poland (-1.2%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.