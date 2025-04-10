Thu, Apr 10, 2025 @ 07:28 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB’s Villeroy: Thank God we created Euro, as tariff turmoil undermines Dollar

ECB’s Villeroy: Thank God we created Euro, as tariff turmoil undermines Dollar

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

French ECB Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau emphasized today that while the US has long championed the global centrality of the Dollar, recent policy moves on tariffs are beginning to erode international confidence in the greenback.

Speaking on France Inter radio, Villeroy said the Trump administration’s approach is “very incoherent,” and suggested that its recent actions “play against the confidence” typically held in Dollar.

He contrasted this with the Euro, praising Europe’s foresight in establishing its own independent monetary system 25 years ago. “Thank God that Europe… created the Euro,” he noted, adding that the bloc now enjoys “monetary autonomy” that allows ECB to manage interest rates in a way that diverges from US policy, something that was not possible in the past.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.