ECB’s Villeroy: Thank God we created Euro, as tariff turmoil undermines Dollar

French ECB Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau emphasized today that while the US has long championed the global centrality of the Dollar, recent policy moves on tariffs are beginning to erode international confidence in the greenback.

Speaking on France Inter radio, Villeroy said the Trump administration’s approach is “very incoherent,” and suggested that its recent actions “play against the confidence” typically held in Dollar.

He contrasted this with the Euro, praising Europe’s foresight in establishing its own independent monetary system 25 years ago. “Thank God that Europe… created the Euro,” he noted, adding that the bloc now enjoys “monetary autonomy” that allows ECB to manage interest rates in a way that diverges from US policy, something that was not possible in the past.