BoJ’s Ueda: US tariffs add downside risks to Japan through various channels

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda warned today that the recently imposed U.S. tariffs are likely to exert “downward pressure” on both the global and Japanese economies through “various channels.”

While he did not specify the transmission mechanisms, the remarks reflect growing concerns that escalating trade tensions could weigh on exports, dampen corporate sentiment, disrupt supply chains, as well as trigger volatility in the financial markets including currencies.

Ueda reiterated BoJ’s commitment to achieving its 2% inflation target sustainably, noting that monetary policy would be guided appropriately based on evolving economic, price, and financial developments. He emphasized that the central bank will maintain a data-dependent approach and continue to scrutinize conditions “without any pre-conception”.