Mon, Apr 14, 2025 @ 03:21 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoJ's Ueda: US tariffs add downside risks to Japan through various channels

BoJ’s Ueda: US tariffs add downside risks to Japan through various channels

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda warned today that the recently imposed U.S. tariffs are likely to exert “downward pressure” on both the global and Japanese economies through “various channels.”

While he did not specify the transmission mechanisms, the remarks reflect growing concerns that escalating trade tensions could weigh on exports, dampen corporate sentiment, disrupt supply chains, as well as trigger volatility in the financial markets including currencies.

Ueda reiterated BoJ’s commitment to achieving its 2% inflation target sustainably, noting that monetary policy would be guided appropriately based on evolving economic, price, and financial developments. He emphasized that the central bank will maintain a data-dependent approach and continue to scrutinize conditions “without any pre-conception”.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.