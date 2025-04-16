BoJ’s Ueda: US tariffs nearing bad scenario, policy response may be needed

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda warned that US President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff policies have “moved closer towards the bad scenario” anticipated by the central bank.

“We will scrutinise without pre-conception the extent to which US tariffs could hurt the economy,” he said in an interview with Sankei newspaper.

“A policy response may become necessary. We will make an appropriate decision in accordance with changes in developments,” he added.

Nevertheless, Ueda reiterated that BoJ will continue to raise interest rates “at an appropriate pace” as long as economic and price conditions align with its projections.

On inflation, Ueda said domestic food price pressures are expected to ease. He sees real wages turning positive and continuing to rise into the second half of the year, supporting consumption and price stability.

Still, he warned of dual risks: persistent inflation driven by global supply shocks, or a consumption drag caused by the rising cost of living.