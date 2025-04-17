Thu, Apr 17, 2025 @ 07:00 GMT
Japan's exports grow 3.9% yoy in March, imports up 2.0% yoy

Japan’s exports rose 3.9% yoy in March to JPY 9.85T, below the expected 4.5% yoy gain. Shipments to the US rose 3.1% yoy overall, boosted by strong gains in electronic parts (+35.8%), pharmaceuticals (+29.7%), and autos (+4.1%). However, this was offset by weakness in China, where exports fell -4.8% yoy.

On the import side, inbound shipments rose 2.0% yoy to JPY 9.30T , also falling short of the forecast 3.1% yoy. That resulted in trade surplus of JPY 544B.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports dropped -3.8% mom to JPY 9.31 trillion, while imports ticked up 0.6% mom, bringing the adjusted trade balance into a JPY -234B deficit.

