ECB’s Kazimir sees rate near neutral, emphasize flexibility and agility

Slovak ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said in a blog post today that Eurozone inflation is approaching the 2% target and expressed confidence that it will be reached “within the next few months.”

Following the recent rate cut, Kazimir suggested that ECB’s deposit rate at 2.25% is no longer restrictive and could now be considered close to neutral.

Meanwhile, Kazimir cautioned that the economic backdrop remains highly volatile, with uncertainty continuing to dominate the outlook.

“We are operating in a fast-shifting environment,” he said, pointing to escalating global trade tensions linked to US tariff policies as a key source of instability. He warned that this unpredictability “introduced significant ambiguity into the system, eroding confidence.”

Looking ahead to the June meeting, Kazimir emphasized that any decision will depend on incoming data, revised economic forecasts, and a comprehensive risk assessment. His comments reinforce the central bank’s commitment to “flexibility and agility.”