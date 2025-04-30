Wed, Apr 30, 2025 @ 14:14 GMT
Eurozone GDP beats expectation of 0.4% qoq growth, EU up 0.3% qoq

Eurozone GDP beats expectation of 0.4% qoq growth, EU up 0.3% qoq

Eurozone GDP expanded by 0.4% qoq in Q1, doubling market expectations of 0.2% and signaling a stronger-than-anticipated start to the year. Across the broader EU, GDP rose by 0.3% qoq.

On a year-on-year basis, seasonally adjusted GDP grew 1.2% in the Eurozone and 1.4% in the EU, matching growth rates from the previous quarter.

Ireland led the regional performance with a sharp 3.2% quarterly increase, followed by Spain and Lithuania with 0.6% growth. Hungary was the only member state to post a quarterly contraction, down -0.2%.

Full Eurozone GDP release here.

