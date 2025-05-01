BoJ’s Ueda: Inflation target delay won’t necessarily postpone rate hikes

At the post meeting press conference, BoJ Kazuo Ueda acknowledged that the surge in global trade tensions, sparked by the US’s “reciprocal” tariffs, has sharply elevated uncertainty over global policy direction. He warned that these tariff shocks would “weigh on” on Japan’s growth and inflation in the near term, but expressed hope that such effects would fade as overseas economies stabilize.

Ueda noted that BoJ downgraded its growth outlook for fiscal 2025 and 2026, with both inflation and wage gains expected to “likely slow somewhat. However, he maintained that Japan’s “severe labour shortage” should keep the positive wage-inflation cycle intact over the medium term.

Despite pushing back the timeline for inflation to converge with the 2% target, Ueda stressed “that doesn’t mean the timing of further rate hikes will automatically be delayed by the same margin.”

Ueda emphasized that BoJ’s forecasts hinge on the assumption that trade negotiations will progress and avoid serious supply chain disruptions. However, he admitted that the probability of the baseline scenario being realized “is no longer very high.” Further tariff escalation could alter both the economic outlook and BoJ’s future policy stance.