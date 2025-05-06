Tue, May 06, 2025 @ 13:12 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsSNB' Schlegel signals willingness to revisit negative rates

SNB’ Schlegel signals willingness to revisit negative rates

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel said that while the central bank does not favor negative interest rates, it remains fully prepared to reintroduce them if necessary.

Speaking at an event today, Schlegel said “if we have to do it, the negative interest rates, we’re certainly prepared to do it again”.

“For the last couple of quarters, we have always said we are ready to intervene in the forex market if it’s necessary,” Schlegel said.

The comments come just a day after Swiss CPI data revealed that inflation slowed to 0% in April — the lowest reading in four years. The data has triggered market expectations that SNB will cut its policy rate from the current 0.25% at its upcoming meeting on June 19. Expectations are also mounting that rates could eventually fall back below zero this year.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.