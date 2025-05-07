Eurozone retail sales fall -0.1% mom in March

Eurozone retail sales slipped by -0.1% mom in March, in line with expectations. The breakdown shows marginal declines across key categories, with food, drinks, and tobacco sales down -0.1%, and non-food products (excluding fuel) also falling -0.1%. Only automotive fuel recorded a modest rise, up 0.4%.

Across the broader EU, retail trade also declined -0.1% mom. Notable contractions were seen in Slovenia (-2.0%), Estonia (-1.3%), and Slovakia (-0.9%). Malta led the gainers with a 2.0% increase, followed by Belgium, Croatia (both +1.4%), and Bulgaria (+1.1%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.