Fed’s Daly: Economy doing fairly well, patience key amid uncertainties

At an event overnight, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Fed is in a “good position” to respond to evolving conditions and uncertainties. She emphasized, “patience is the word of the day,”

“We’ve got solid growth, a solid labor market and declining inflation,” she said. Despite lingering uncertainties, overall sentiment remains constructive, with people feeling the economy is performing “fairly well.”

“It’s just a matter of resolving the uncertainty so we can continue to do very well,” Daly added.