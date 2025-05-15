Thu, May 15, 2025 @ 05:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed’s Daly: Economy doing fairly well, patience key amid uncertainties

Fed’s Daly: Economy doing fairly well, patience key amid uncertainties

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

At an event overnight, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Fed is in a “good position” to respond to evolving conditions and uncertainties. She emphasized, “patience is the word of the day,”

“We’ve got solid growth, a solid labor market and declining inflation,” she said. Despite lingering uncertainties, overall sentiment remains constructive, with people feeling the economy is performing “fairly well.”

“It’s just a matter of resolving the uncertainty so we can continue to do very well,” Daly added.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.