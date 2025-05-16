Fri, May 16, 2025 @ 09:24 GMT
BoJ's Nakamura urges caution on rate hikes as economy faces mounting downward...

BoJ’s Nakamura urges caution on rate hikes as economy faces mounting downward pressure

By ActionForex.com

BoJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura, known for his dovish stance, warned that Japan’s economy is under “mounting downward pressure” and cautioned against “rushing” to interest rate hikes.

Speaking today, Nakamura highlighted the risks of tightening policy while growth slows, noting that higher rates could “curb consumption and investment with a lag”.

Nakamura also pointed to growing uncertainty stemming from US tariff policy, which he said is already causing Japanese firms to delay or scale back capital spending plans.

He warned that escalating trade tensions could spark a “vicious cycle of lower demand and prices,” undermining both growth and inflation.

