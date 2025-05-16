Fri, May 16, 2025 @ 13:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEU exports jump 15.% yoy in March on strong US shipments

EU exports jump 15.% yoy in March on strong US shipments

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone trade data showed a strong performance in March, with exports rising 13.7% yoy to EUR 279.8B and imports up 8.8% yoy to EUR 243.0B, resulting in a solid trade surplus of EUR 36.8B. Intra-eurozone trade also rose 1.7% yoy to EUR 226.0B, indicating modest growth in internal demand.

For the broader European Union, the trade picture was similarly positive. Exports jumped 15.2% yoy to EUR 254.8B, while imports increased by 10.4% yoy to EUR 219.5B, yielding a EUR 35.3B surplus.

The standout development came from transatlantic trade: EU exports to the United States surged 59.5% yoy to EUR 71.4B, far outpacing the 15.8% yoy rise in imports from the U.S.

Meanwhile, trade with the UK also showed moderate growth, with exports rising 4.8% yoy and imports increasing 5.4% yoy. In contrast, trade with China as a weak spot. EU exports to China fell sharply by -10.1% yoy to EUR 17.9B, while imports surged 15.8% yoy to EUR 48.6B.

Full Eurozone and EU trade balance release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.