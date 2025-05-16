EU exports jump 15.% yoy in March on strong US shipments

Eurozone trade data showed a strong performance in March, with exports rising 13.7% yoy to EUR 279.8B and imports up 8.8% yoy to EUR 243.0B, resulting in a solid trade surplus of EUR 36.8B. Intra-eurozone trade also rose 1.7% yoy to EUR 226.0B, indicating modest growth in internal demand.

For the broader European Union, the trade picture was similarly positive. Exports jumped 15.2% yoy to EUR 254.8B, while imports increased by 10.4% yoy to EUR 219.5B, yielding a EUR 35.3B surplus.

The standout development came from transatlantic trade: EU exports to the United States surged 59.5% yoy to EUR 71.4B, far outpacing the 15.8% yoy rise in imports from the U.S.

Meanwhile, trade with the UK also showed moderate growth, with exports rising 4.8% yoy and imports increasing 5.4% yoy. In contrast, trade with China as a weak spot. EU exports to China fell sharply by -10.1% yoy to EUR 17.9B, while imports surged 15.8% yoy to EUR 48.6B.

Full Eurozone and EU trade balance release here.