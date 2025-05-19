Mon, May 19, 2025 @ 16:36 GMT
Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.2% in April, core at 2.7%

Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.2% in April, core at 2.7%

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone headline CPI was finalized at 2.2% yoy in April. CPI core, which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, accelerated, to 2.7%, up from 2.4% previously.

Services remained the primary driver of inflation, contributing 1.80 percentage points to the overall figure, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 0.57 pp. Energy continued to exert a dampening effect, subtracting -0.35 pp.

At the EU level, annual inflation was slightly higher at 2.4% yoy. Inflation disparities remained wide across the bloc, with France posting the lowest annual rate at 0.9% and Romania the highest at 4.9%.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.

