China cuts loan prime rates for first time in seven months

China cuts loan prime rates for first time in seven months

China’s central bank lowered its key lending benchmarks for the first time since October, delivering a long-anticipated move to support the economy.

PBoC lowered the one-year loan prime rate by 10 bps to 3.0%. The five-year LPR, a key reference for mortgages, was also trimmed by 10 bps to 3.5%.

The October 2025 easing was more aggressive at 25 basis points, but today’s cuts still mark a meaningful step in the ongoing monetary support cycle.

The move comes as part of a broader policy package unveiled by PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng and top financial regulators ahead of high-level trade talks in Geneva that have since led to a temporary truce between China and the US on tariffs.

