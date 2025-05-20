China cuts loan prime rates for first time in seven months

China’s central bank lowered its key lending benchmarks for the first time since October, delivering a long-anticipated move to support the economy.

PBoC lowered the one-year loan prime rate by 10 bps to 3.0%. The five-year LPR, a key reference for mortgages, was also trimmed by 10 bps to 3.5%.

The October 2025 easing was more aggressive at 25 basis points, but today’s cuts still mark a meaningful step in the ongoing monetary support cycle.

The move comes as part of a broader policy package unveiled by PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng and top financial regulators ahead of high-level trade talks in Geneva that have since led to a temporary truce between China and the US on tariffs.