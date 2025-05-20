Tue, May 20, 2025 @ 14:27 GMT
BoE’s Pill: Quarterly rate cuts may be too rapid given increasing intrinsic inflation persistence

By ActionForex.com

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill explained his vote to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at the May MPC meeting as a “skip” rather than a pause in the broader easing cycle.

In speech today, Pill said that while disinflation remains on track, the pace of quarterly 25bps cuts since last summer may be ” too rapid” given current inflation dynamics.

He expressed particular concern that structural changes in wage and price-setting behavior have heightened the “intrinsic persistence” of inflation in the UK.

As a result, Pill argued that a more cautious approach to monetary easing is warranted, reinforcing the need to slow the pace of rate reductions while continuing the broader policy normalization.

Full speech of BoE’s Pill here.

