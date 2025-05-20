Tue, May 20, 2025 @ 14:27 GMT
Canada's headline CPI slows to 1.7% on energy, but core measures jump

Canada’s headline CPI slows to 1.7% on energy, but core measures jump

Canada’s headline consumer inflation eased to 1.7% yoy in April, down from 2.3% yoy in March, slightly above the expected 1.6% yoy. The deceleration was primarily due to a steep drop in energy prices by -12.7% yoy, with gasoline down -18.1% yoy and natural gas falling -14.1% yoy. On a monthly basis, overall CPI declined by -0.1% mom.

However, the details beneath the surface were less comforting for policymakers. Excluding energy, inflation actually accelerated, with CPI rising 2.9% yoy compared to 2.5% yoy in March.

Moreover, all three core inflation measures rose notably. CPI-median rose from 2.9% yoy to 3.2%, above expectation of 2.9% yoy. CPI trimmed rose from 2.8% yoy to 3.1% yoy, above expectation of 2.8% yoy. CPI common jumped from 2.3% yoy to 2.5% yoy, above expectation of 2.3% yoy.

Full Canada CPI release here.

