Japan's PMI composite falls to 49.8, private sector contracts again

Japan’s PMI composite falls to 49.8, private sector contracts again

Japan’s private sector activity fell back into contraction in May, with PMI Composite declining from 51.2 to 49.8. Manufacturing output edged higher from 48.7 to 49.0, but remained below the neutral 50 mark. The services sector, however, lost more momentum, with its PMI falling from 52.4 to 50.8.

The decline in composite output reflects weakening domestic and external demand, as new business volumes fell for the first time in nearly a year.

S&P Global’s Annabel Fiddes noted that elevated uncertainty around trade policy and foreign demand weighed heavily on business confidence, which sank to its second-lowest level since the pandemic’s onset.

Full Japan PMI flash release here.

