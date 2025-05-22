BoJ’s Noguchi: Must tread carefully with step-by-step policy normalization

BoJ board member Asahi Noguchi emphasized the importance of a “measured, step-by-step” pace in raising interest rates, stressing the need to carefully assess the economic impact of each hike before proceeding further.

Noguchi also addressed the upcoming interim review of BoJ’s bond tapering strategy, indicating that he sees no need for any major adjustments to the current plan, which runs through March 2026.

He noted that the central bank should approach its long-term reduction in the balance sheet with flexibility, taking the time needed to ensure stability while maintaining the capacity to respond to “sudden market swings”.

Any emergency increase in bond purchases, he noted, would be strictly conditional and “only be implemented during times of severe market disruption.”