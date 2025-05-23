Fri, May 23, 2025 @ 13:09 GMT
ECB's Lane sees wages easing, cautions on persistent global shocks

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane expressed confidence that services inflation will continue to moderate, citing subdued outcomes in recent wage agreements.

Speaking at a lecture, Lane noted that the current wage settlements for 2025 are already “quite low,” with those for 2026 appearing even more restrained. That suggested easing cost pressures in the services sector, a key driver of core inflation.

However, Lane tempered optimism by pointing to the persistent volatility in the global economic environment. He highlighted large recent swings in exchange rates and energy prices, attributing them to structural shifts in the global trading system.

 

