ECB survey shows short-term inflation expectations climb as growth outlook worsens

ECB’s latest Consumer Expectations Survey for April showed a modest but notable uptick in short-term inflation expectations.

Median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months rose to 3.1%, the highest since February 2024. However, medium- and long-term inflation expectations remained steady, with the three-year outlook unchanged at 2.5% and the five-year projection holding at 2.1% for the fifth straight month.

Alongside the rise in short-term inflation forecasts, the survey revealed an increase in uncertainty about inflation over the coming year, matching levels last seen in June 2024.

More concerning, however, is the deepening pessimism around growth and employment. Expectations for economic growth over the next 12 months dropped sharply to -1.9% from -1.2% in March. Expected unemployment ticked up slightly from 10.4% to 10.5%.

Full ECB consumer expectation survey release here.