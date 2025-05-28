Wed, May 28, 2025 @ 13:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB survey shows short-term inflation expectations climb as growth outlook worsens

ECB survey shows short-term inflation expectations climb as growth outlook worsens

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB’s latest Consumer Expectations Survey for April showed a modest but notable uptick in short-term inflation expectations.

Median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months rose to 3.1%, the highest since February 2024. However, medium- and long-term inflation expectations remained steady, with the three-year outlook unchanged at 2.5% and the five-year projection holding at 2.1% for the fifth straight month.

Alongside the rise in short-term inflation forecasts, the survey revealed an increase in uncertainty about inflation over the coming year, matching levels last seen in June 2024.

More concerning, however, is the deepening pessimism around growth and employment. Expectations for economic growth over the next 12 months dropped sharply to -1.9% from -1.2% in March. Expected unemployment ticked up slightly from 10.4% to 10.5%.

Full ECB consumer expectation survey release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.