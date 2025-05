Canada’s GDP grew by 0.1% mom in March, in line with market expectations. Strength in goods-producing industries continued to support overall output. The sector expanded by 0.2%, marking its second lead contribution in the past three months.

Services-producing industries also edged higher by 0.1%. In total, 9 out of 20 sectors posted growth.

Looking ahead, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests another 0.1% increase in real GDP for April.

Full Canada’s GDP release here.