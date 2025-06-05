Thu, Jun 05, 2025 @ 03:46 GMT
Japan’s real wages fall -1.8% yoy in April, down for the fourth month

Real wages in Japan fell by -1.8% yoy in April, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline as persistent inflation continued to erode household purchasing power.

While nominal wages rose 2.3% yoy, slightly below the expected 2.6%, gains were outpaced by a still-elevated consumer inflation rate of 4.1%, driven by rising food and energy costs. The inflation metric used by the labor ministry has remained near 4% for five straight months, keeping real income in negative territory.

On the positive side, base salaries rose 2.2% yoy, the fastest increase in four months and well above March’s 1.4% yoy gain. This also marked the 42nd consecutive month of growth in regular pay. Overtime pay rebounded with a modest 0.8% yoy rise, while special payments grew 4.1% yoy.

