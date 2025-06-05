ECB to cut, focus on Lagarde’s signal for a July pause

ECB is set to lower its deposit rate by 25 bps to 2.00% today, marking the eighth cut of this easing cycle and bringing policy deep into neutral territory. With inflation falling back below the 2% target in May, the case for further easing is clear in the near term. However, the main focus will be on President Christine Lagarde’s forward guidance, particularly whether she signals a July pause in rate cuts, and the ECB’s updated economic projections.

The case for caution is clear. The Eurozone faces a highly uncertain backdrop with multiple crosscurrents. Trade war remain front and center, with US President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda weighing heavily on confidence and investment. Retaliatory moves from the EU could compound the hit to activity. At the same time, the surprised surge in Euro risks exerting additional downward pressure on inflation. Amid this uncertainty, ECB is expected to lower both its 2025 growth and inflation forecasts, acknowledging the softening outlook.

At the same time, medium-term fundamentals could provide some support. The EU’s major rearmament plans and Germany’s fiscal pivot to expansion are likely to bolster investment and domestic demand over time. That said, these structural measures will take time to feed through.

A July pause would allow policymakers to evaluate how these domestic tailwinds and external headwinds ultimately shape the outlook, particularly as geopolitical and policy unpredictability continues to cloud the picture.

Technically, EUR/CHF’s near term price actions from 0.9445 are more likely than not a triangle consolidation pattern. That is, rise from 0.9218 is in favor to resume, even as a corrective move. Break of 0.9389 minor resistance will be a bullish sign and further break of 0.9419 should sent EUR/CHF through 0.9445 resistance.