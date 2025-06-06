ECB officials signal pause yesterday’s rate cut, emphasize flexibility

One day after ECB delivered its eighth rate cut in this easing cycle, a coordinated message emerged from several Governing Council members: ECB is not committing to further immediate action.

Latvian central banker Martins Kazaks was particularly blunt, stating that markets should not expect a rate cut at every meeting. He emphasized the value of preserving “policy space”.

“We don’t get much data between now and the July meeting so it may well be the case that we pause,” Kazaks said. “But uncertainty remains very high, the political situation may change every day. So forward guidance isn’t your friend in these circumstances.”

Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras echoed this sentiment, calling ECB’s work on inflation “nearly done,” while warning that further cuts would require growth to fall short of current forecasts.

Estonian Governor Madis Muller also struck a cautious tone, suggesting the rate-cutting cycle may be “almost finished,” but acknowledged that visibility is limited. All three policymakers stressed that decisions ahead would remain data-driven, and that it was too early to rule out any scenario.

French Governor François Villeroy de Galhau and Lithuania’s Gediminas Šimkus declared victory over inflation. However, both underlined the importance of maintaining flexibility in the face of mounting global uncertainty. Villeroy also reassured that “We have tools to react if there’s deflation.”