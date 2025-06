Canada’s employment grew 8.8k in May, better than expectation of -11.9k fall. Growth in full-time employment (+58k; +0.3%) was offset by a decline in part-time work (-49k; -1.3%).

Unemployment rate rose from 6.9% to 7.0%, matched expectations. Employment rate held steady at 60.8%.

Average hourly wages among employees increased 3.4% you, same as in April.

Full Canada employment release here.