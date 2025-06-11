ECB’s Kazaks: Further fine-tuning cuts likely

Latvian ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks signaled openness to further interest rate cuts, suggesting that while ECB has already delivered significant easing, “fine-tuning” adjustments could be needed depending on how the economy evolves.

He noted that current market pricing for one more cut is “not out of the realm of the baseline,” but stressed that any additional moves must be carefully calibrated to keep inflation anchored near the 2% target.

Kazaks warned against complacency, highlighting risks of a persistent inflation undershoot. While not yet leaning toward accommodative territory, he emphasized the importance of vigilance, particularly amid the uncertain impact of global trade tensions. So far, deflationary effects seem to dominate, but the final outcome remains highly uncertain and must be watched closely.