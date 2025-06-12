ECB Villeroy and Šimkus emphasize flexibility as policy hits neutral zone

Thu, Jun 12, 2025 @ 10:25 GMT
Comments from two ECB Governing Council members today reinforced a cautious stance as the easing cycle appears to have reached a natural pause, following eight consecutive rate cuts.

French member Francois Villeroy de Galhau emphasized flexibility, telling Franceinfo radio that future policy will depend on how inflation evolves, stressing a preference for “pragmatism and agility.”

Lithuanian member Gediminas Šimkus echoed a similar tone, stating that policy has now reached a “neutral level”. It is critical for ECB to maintain the freedom, “not to commit to one direction or another”. He warned of growing uncertainty, particularly around upcoming US trade decisions as the 90-day tariff truce nears expiry on July 9.

