Eurozone industrial production down -2.4% mom in April, broad-based weakness

Eurozone industrial production dropped sharply by -2.4% mom in April, significantly below expectations of a -1.6% decline. Output fell in all major categories, with non-durable consumer goods posting the steepest drop at -3.0%. Capital goods, energy (-1.1%), and intermediate goods (-0.7%) also contracted. Durable consumer goods saw a modest -0.2% fall, offering little relief in an otherwise dismal report.

At the EU level, industrial output slipped -1.8% mom, driven by steep declines in Ireland (-15.2%), Malta (-6.2%), and Lithuania (-3.0%). While a few economies such as Denmark (+3.5%) and Luxembourg (+3.2%) managed modest gains, the regional picture remains weak.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.