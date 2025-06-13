Fri, Jun 13, 2025 @ 14:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEU exports drop -1.9% yoy in April as shipments to China plunge...

EU exports drop -1.9% yoy in April as shipments to China plunge -15.9% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone trade data for April showed signs of weakening external demand, with goods exports falling -1.4% yoy to EUR 243.0B, while imports edged up 0.1% yoy to EUR 233.1B. Despite the drop in exports, the region maintained a trade surplus of EUR 9.9B, helped by subdued import growth. Intra-Eurozone trade also declined, down -2.0% yoy to EUR 217.3B.

Across the broader European Union, the trade picture reflected similar pressures. EU exports dropped -1.9% yoy to EUR 218.2B, while imports increased 0.5% yoy to EUR 210.7B, yielding a surplus of EUR 7.4B. Intra-EU trade fell -1.7% yoy to EUR 341.9B.

While exports to the US remained a bright spot, rising 3.8% yoy, exports to China plunged -15.9% yoy. On the import side, EU purchases from China rose 8.4% yoy. Imports from the U.S. rose modestly by 2.4% yoy.

Full Eurozone and EU trade balance release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.