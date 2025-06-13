EU exports drop -1.9% yoy in April as shipments to China plunge -15.9% yoy

Eurozone trade data for April showed signs of weakening external demand, with goods exports falling -1.4% yoy to EUR 243.0B, while imports edged up 0.1% yoy to EUR 233.1B. Despite the drop in exports, the region maintained a trade surplus of EUR 9.9B, helped by subdued import growth. Intra-Eurozone trade also declined, down -2.0% yoy to EUR 217.3B.

Across the broader European Union, the trade picture reflected similar pressures. EU exports dropped -1.9% yoy to EUR 218.2B, while imports increased 0.5% yoy to EUR 210.7B, yielding a surplus of EUR 7.4B. Intra-EU trade fell -1.7% yoy to EUR 341.9B.

While exports to the US remained a bright spot, rising 3.8% yoy, exports to China plunged -15.9% yoy. On the import side, EU purchases from China rose 8.4% yoy. Imports from the U.S. rose modestly by 2.4% yoy.

Full Eurozone and EU trade balance release here.