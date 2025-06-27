US Core PCE surprises to upside at 2.7% in May, but income and spending disappoint

US core PCE inflation accelerated to 2.7% yoy in May, above expectations of 2.6% yoy and up from an upwardly revised 2.6% yoy in April. The Headline PCE index also edged higher from 2.2% yoy to 2.3% yoy as expected. While the inflation print highlights persistent price pressures—particularly in core categories—consumption data painted a weaker picture.

Personal income unexpectedly dropped -0.4% mom, a steep miss versus forecasts for a 0.2% gain. Personal spending fell -0.1% mom against an expected 0.2% mom increase. The fall in spending was driven by a notable USD 49.2B pullback in goods purchases, only partially offset by a USD 19.9B rise in services spending.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.